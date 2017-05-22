ECU working to confirm safety of students studying abroad in UK

Related Coverage UK police: 19 confirmed dead in explosion at Grande concert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is checking on students currently studying in the United Kingdom after a suspected explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday evening. ECU has eight faculty-led programs in the UK during the Summer 2017 sessions, according to Office of Global Affairs program website.

At least three of the programs are currently in session as of May 14th. None of the course are based in Manchester but ECU is working to confirm that all students in the country are safe. ECU Director of Global Affairs Jon Rezek says they are still working to gather information and will share the details as soon as they become available.

