ECU working to confirm safety of students studying abroad in UK

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is checking on students currently studying in the United Kingdom after a suspected explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday evening. ECU has eight faculty-led programs in the UK during the Summer 2017 sessions, according to Office of Global Affairs program website.

At least three of the programs are currently in session as of May 14th. None of the course are based in Manchester but ECU is working to confirm that all students in the country are safe. ECU Director of Global Affairs Jon Rezek says they are still working to gather information and will share the details as soon as they become available.

Stay with WNCT for more information.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s