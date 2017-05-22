NCDOT hopes to reopen Greenville’s Dickinson Ave. this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite a slight delay that prevented its reopening last week, NCDOT officials remain hopeful they’ll get Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue open to traffic ahead of the holiday weekend.

It was expected to reopen just last week. Highway officials said then they’d have focused their time around the Dickinson Ave. area in the previous weeks because they intended to open it back up sometime during the week.

However, that was held up by the railroad getting their equipment around the tracks functioning again. That equipment came in Monday morning and workers are supposed to be tackling that portion of the project again this week. However, forecasted rain could slow their efforts. Still, it’s tentatively scheduled to reopen by the end of the week.

9 On Your Side has been covering the 10th Street Connector project since its inception.

Prior to the last update, the roadway on the connector was graded and paved, a gutter system was installed, and the finishing touches were added on a sidewalk.

DOT officials said there is a lot that goes into reopening a road.

“There is going to be work early in the week to make sure the crossing signals, our signals, and everything is ready to go before we open it to traffic,” said Cadmus Capehart, a resident engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “We want to make sure there aren’t going to be any safety concerns once we open it up to traffic.”

There are a number of factors when re-opening a road such as weather and signal testing.

Stick with WNCT 9 On Your Side for more information on when the road officially re-opens.