Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing man

PANTEGO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Hanif Muhammed, also known as Richard Earl Long.

Muhammed, who once resided in Pantego, is about six feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Persons interviewed during this case tell investigators, Muhammed no longer has dreadlocks.

He was last seen by friends on May 14.

Muhammed is known to frequent the homeless shelter and Wal-Mart in Washington.

If you know the whereabouts of Hanif Muhammed aka Richard Long, please contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.