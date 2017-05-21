Week in review: May 21, 2017

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some of the top headlines from the past week.

Tragedy was averted in Greenville after a mom left her baby in a hot car for more than an hour while shopping in Ulta. Police arrested 21-year-old Ashley Garris and charged her with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the temperate in the car was well over 100 degrees.

Mayors from the largest cities in the state converged on the East to discuss better ways to work together.

“We want our small cities and our big cities to be focused on the things that matter for the future of all of us,” said Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

The goal was to improve communication and expand growth statewide.

At the national level, Senator Thom Tillis had a bit of a scare, after collapsing during a race in D.C. He quickly let people know he was okay, saying he overheated during the race.

The fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey continued, after multiple newspapers reported Comey had written a memo that detailed President Donald Trump asking him to stop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

At least one person was killed when a car mowed down pedestrians in Times Square. Richard Rojas has been charged in connection to the incident. At least 20 others were injured.