Two infants, 3 adults injured in a Saturday night accident in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night accident that injured five people in Craven County.

It happened around 10:30p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a rear-end collision cause a car to overturn into an embankment on U.S. 17 between River Bend and New Bern.

Police say two adults and two infants in one of the cars were transported to the hospital with significant injuries. One infant was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital.

We are awaiting a call from the NC Highway Patrol for information on any pending charges.