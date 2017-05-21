Migrant worker killed trying to stop Bladen County robbery

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A migrant worker who had just arrived in the United States to pick this year’s blueberry crop has died after being shot during an armed robbery in North Carolina.

Bladen County authorities tell local news outlets the man was part of a group standing in front of a home at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say two men approached and asked if they wanted to buy marijuana. When the group said no, the men pulled out guns and told everyone to get on the ground.

As they robbed each person, 33-year-old Leonardo Zongua fought back. Authorities say he was shot twice and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other information has been released, and authorities have not announced any arrests.