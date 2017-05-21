Head on collision sends two to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two drivers are recovering Sunday morning after a head on collision accident.

According to GPD, emergency responders headed to the scene on Dickinson Ave just after 8:15 am.

When responding officers arrived they found the driver of a 4 door sedan pinned in.

Both the male driver of a Chevrolet truck and the woman driving a 4 door sedan were transported to Vidant medical Center with what appears to be non life threatening injuries.

Cause of the accident is still under investigation.