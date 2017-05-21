GFR’s first African American female career firefighter retires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pioneer firefighter in the Greenville area, hung up her gear for retirement this week.

The average career length for a firefighter these days is 30 years.

For Angela Gales two years short of that seemed like the perfect time to say goodbye to a career just fell in love with.

“It’s been a long road I really never thought that I would be retiring because when I first came in I was like no I’m just here for a while,” said Gales

That is the furthest from what actually happened.

Friday gales celebrated 28 years and 8 months with Greenville fire and rescue.

When she came in there had only been one other African American woman in the force

Now she is the first African American woman in Greenville fire rescue’s history to retire.

Many say that is an accomplishment and she has broken barriers for many to come.

“For us black women, white women, any kind of woman, if you think that you can do it at least you can try and you don’t succeed at least you know that you can’t do it. But if you put your mind to it and be strong willed about it anybody can do it,” explained Gales.

Gales said when she came in she didn’t know anything and it was the support of her colleagues that got her where she is today.

Now that she is retired, she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and in her garden.