Future leaders in healthcare conference at ECU comes to an end

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This year’s Future Health Leaders conference at East Carolina University came to an end Sunday.

200 students interested in the medical field gathered this weekend to hear from health leaders and professionals.

Sunday, ECU vice chancellor Dr. Virginia Hardy talked with students about their future endeavors, and how to reach their goals.

Many students already have an idea of what they want to do in the field.

Organizer of the event Dawn Morriston hopes the students leave this weekend with more than an idea, but a pathway to begin their journey.

“The confidence to become health professionals, we hopefully have done some academic and personal enrichment so they will feel like they have the academic skills to survive the rigorous of a health sciences program,” said Morriston.

The conference is part of an initiative to recruit and retain local talent.

