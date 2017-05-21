First Alert Forecast: Much cooler today with rain in the forecast for much of the week

SUMMARY: Cool and comfortable today with a few showers. Warmer more humid weather and storms return starting Monday. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Much cooler and more comfortable with a few showers. Highs will be in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. More humid with lows in the 60’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: .



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 61 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 50% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 40% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast