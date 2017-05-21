First Alert Forecast: Much cooler today with rain in the forecast for much of the week

SUMMARY: Cool and comfortable today with a few showers. Warmer more humid weather and storms return starting Monday. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Much cooler and more comfortable with a few showers. Highs will be in the 70’s.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. More humid with lows in the 60’s.

 

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: .

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
70° F
precip:
50%
3am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
30%
12am
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
2am
Tue
70° F
precip:
50%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
40%
4am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
