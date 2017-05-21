Deputies looking for 2 suspects in death of Halifax Co. farm worker

By Published:

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people connected to the death a farm worker.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to investigate a death at a mobile home on Airlie Road in Littleton Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived they found the body of 51-year-old Nestor Moctexuma. Investigators say Moctexuma was a year around farm worker in Halifax County.

During the course of the investigation, deputies issued arrest warrants for 29-year-old Sheena Riley and 25-year-old Jovonte Boone.

Investigators believe the motive for the crime was robbery.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says the two suspects are considered armed and dangerous.If you see them you should not approach them and call 911 immediately.

 

