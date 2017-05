ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead, and three others seriously injured, after a car crash in Roanoke Rapids Saturday.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. along Hinson St. near the Public Works Department. Police say two vehicles were involved.

Roanoke Rapids Police said one of those who died was a child. The age of the child and other victim have not been released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Police say charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.