Virginia woman falls to death on Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Blue Ridge Parkway says a Virginia woman has fallen from an overlook to her death

Spokeswoman Leesa Brandon told area media outlets that 83-year-old Nancy Ann Martin of Richmond, Virginia, fell over the edge of the East Fork Overlook at Milepost 418 in Haywood County on Friday.

According to park officials, Martin’s companion called 911, and National Park Service law enforcement rangers, in cooperation with Haywood County rescue and emergency personnel, responded to the scene.

Rescuers found Martin’s body about 150 feet below the overlook.

The incident remains under investigation.

It’s the second death on the Blue Ridge Parkway this year. Authorities say a man was killed earlier this year in a single-vehicle crash on the Virginia side of the parkway.