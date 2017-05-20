Pirates drop Huskies in regular season finale

STORRS, CONN. – Kirk Morgan tossed a career-high eight shutout innings, while Nick Barber, Dusty Baker and Brady Lloyd each had RBI base hits helping East Carolina to a 3-0 American Athletic Conference win over Connecticut Saturday afternoon at J.O. Christian Field. With the win the Pirates close out the regular season 29-27 and 7-17 in league play, while the Huskies fall to 31-23 and 14-10.

Morgan (3-0) picked up the win striking out five and faced two over the minimum (two singles), which included retiring the first 13 batters faced until John Toppa’s single in the fifth. He then set down the next eight batters before Toppa reached on a bunt single to start the eighth. Matt Bridges notched his second save of the season tossing a scoreless ninth frame.

Mason Feole (7-3) took the loss allowing one run (earned) on six hits with a walk and one strikeout in seven frames. Ryan Radue gave up two hits in one inning of relief and P.J. Poulin was touched for two runs (both earned) on two hits with a walk and one strikeout in one frame.

Barber led the Pirates registering a season-high three hits (two doubles) and driving in the game-winning run (first career), which came in the third frame. Lloyd added two hits (first career multi-hit game) and drove in a run, while Baker added an RBI double in the ninth.

Toppa collected both hits for the Huskies on the afternoon.

How It Happened:

With two outs in the third, Charlie Yorgen singled to left field and came around to score on the first of Barber’s two doubles giving ECU its first lead of the series at 1-0.

ECU added to its lead in the ninth pushing across a pair of runs for a 3-0 advantage. Andrew Henrickson walked with two outs and scored on Baker’s double down the left field line. Lloyd followed with a single through the right side easily plating Baker to cap the scoring on the afternoon.

Up Next:

ECU will open the AAC Championships play as the No. 8 seed and will play the No. 1 seed UCF on Tuesday, May 23 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.