First Alert Forecast: Slowing cold front edges closer…

SUMMARY: A cold front will push through the East today bringing showers and storms back to the area. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms early. Lows will be in the 60’s.

 

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun with a few showers or pockets of drizzle possible. Highs will be in the 70’s.

 

 LOOK AHEAD: .

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
66° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
