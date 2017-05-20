First Alert Forecast: Slowing cold front edges closer…

SUMMARY: A cold front will push through the East today bringing showers and storms back to the area. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms early. Lows will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun with a few showers or pockets of drizzle possible. Highs will be in the 70’s.

LOOK AHEAD: .

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 73 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 40% 88 ° F precip: 50% 89 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 60% 86 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 30% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast