ECYLL hosts end of year tournament

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Campus Crossings was packed on Saturday afternoon as the East Carolina Lacrosse League hosted it’s annual end of year tournament. Over 1,500 kids competed in the tournament and the boys and girls ranged in age from 7-15 years old.

The tournament benefited the Tyler Fox Viscardi Fund which helps provide lacrosse equipment to children in need.

The teams come from all over the east such as Greenville, New Bern, New Port, Onslow County, Carteret County, Topsail and Havelock. It’s the sixth year of the tournament and the third year that it has been held in Greenville.

Dr. Robert McCarthy, who works for the ECYLL, says that this tournament is crucial in helping to build up the sport of lacrosse in Eastern North Carolina.

“It’s absolutely huge, just amazing. {We} have another tournament tomorrow here on the same fields. This weekend we’ll have about 1,500 kids playing lacrosse here in Eastern North Carolina, that’s pretty big, it’s huge. We started the first year and only had two teams, now we have six here in Pitt County and there are seven towns in our league. It’s just blowing up, it’s exploding. This is what it’s all about just coming out here and watching this. It’s a lot of fun.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s