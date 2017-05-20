ECYLL hosts end of year tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Campus Crossings was packed on Saturday afternoon as the East Carolina Lacrosse League hosted it’s annual end of year tournament. Over 1,500 kids competed in the tournament and the boys and girls ranged in age from 7-15 years old.

The tournament benefited the Tyler Fox Viscardi Fund which helps provide lacrosse equipment to children in need.

The teams come from all over the east such as Greenville, New Bern, New Port, Onslow County, Carteret County, Topsail and Havelock. It’s the sixth year of the tournament and the third year that it has been held in Greenville.

Dr. Robert McCarthy, who works for the ECYLL, says that this tournament is crucial in helping to build up the sport of lacrosse in Eastern North Carolina.

“It’s absolutely huge, just amazing. {We} have another tournament tomorrow here on the same fields. This weekend we’ll have about 1,500 kids playing lacrosse here in Eastern North Carolina, that’s pretty big, it’s huge. We started the first year and only had two teams, now we have six here in Pitt County and there are seven towns in our league. It’s just blowing up, it’s exploding. This is what it’s all about just coming out here and watching this. It’s a lot of fun.”