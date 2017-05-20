Dozens receive free skin cancer screening in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 50 people received free skin cancers screenings Saturday morning at the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center in Greenville.

It was thanks to doctors and others volunteering their time to raise awareness about the potentially deadly cancer. Skin cancer is prevalent in the East because of the amount of time people spend outdoors.

In years past, similar free screenings have found basal, squamous, and even melanomas in people in the East.

Dr. Charles Phillips with ECU Dermatology says they find pre-cancerous cells most often.

“Usually on the face, the ears, the back of the hand and the forearm. If you have enough of them it does increase your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma down the road,” he said.

Phillips said if you have fair skin or have a family history of skin cancer, you should get screened at least once a year.

The event coincided with May being National Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Phillips said he hopes to also educate people on how to better protect themselves during the screenings.

