Dalai Lama set to make North Carolina stop as part of tour

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Dalai Lama is planning to visit North Carolina’s capital city as part of a U.S. tour.

Local media outlets report Raleigh mayor Nancy McFarlane announced on Friday that the Buddhist spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner plans to visit in mid-October. McFarlane’s announcement comes less than a month after she visited the Dalai Lama in India.

McFarlane said she and other locals tried to convince the Dalai Lama to include Raleigh on his list of stops in the country later this year. She said details still need to be worked out.

The mayor said the region’s reputation for scientific and health care research played a role in the Dalai Lama’s decision. She said people who meet him will be surprised by his sense of humor.