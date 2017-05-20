Dalai Lama set to make North Carolina stop as part of tour

Daila Lama
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2015 file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he arrives at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. The University of Colorado says it was informed Friday, Sept. 25, 2015 that the Dalai Lama has canceled U.S. appearances next month following a checkup at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic. The school said doctors advised the 80-year-old holy leader to rest and that he would return to India. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Dalai Lama is planning to visit North Carolina’s capital city as part of a U.S. tour.

Local media outlets report Raleigh mayor Nancy McFarlane announced on Friday that the Buddhist spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner plans to visit in mid-October. McFarlane’s announcement comes less than a month after she visited the Dalai Lama in India.

McFarlane said she and other locals tried to convince the Dalai Lama to include Raleigh on his list of stops in the country later this year. She said details still need to be worked out.

The mayor said the region’s reputation for scientific and health care research played a role in the Dalai Lama’s decision. She said people who meet him will be surprised by his sense of humor.

