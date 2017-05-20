Child in critical condition, one other injured in accident on Mumford Road

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Two people were injured in a car accident on Mumford Road Saturday afternoon.

NC Highway Patrol said just before 1:30pm, a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving eastbound on Mumford Road in Greenville.

A car in front of the pickup truck slowed down, and the driver of the pickup truck swerved and drove left of center to avoid the car.

The pickup truck then collided head-on with a passenger car heading westbound on Mumford Road. The driver of the passenger car was transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries. A child in the passenger car was transported to Vidant Medical Center and is in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck was treated on scene.

A portion of Mumford Road was shut down for nearly 30 minutes as NC Highway Patrol, Staton House Fire & Rescue, and Greenville Fire-Rescue cleared the scene.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.