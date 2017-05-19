Video: 50 pounds of unstable dynamite discovered, blown up safely in Nash Co.

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifty pounds of dynamite discovered in an old tobacco park house in Nash County was detonated by bomb squads Thursday morning.

Everette Strickland contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office after he discovered the box of dynamite on his property off N.C. 231 South near Middlesex.

The Explosive Ordinance Demolition Unit out of Fort Bragg and the NC State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad was notified and both responded.

Officials determined the box of dynamite had begun to crystallize, which causes the dynamite to become unstable.

The Sheriff’s Office said the property did not have any immediate neighbors in any danger, so no homes were evacuated; however, NC 231 was shut down for a few hours because the pack house was close to the roadway.

The Nash Rocky Mount School System was notified of the road closure so school buses could make alternate routes around the detour at the end of the school day.

The dynamite was safely moved from the pack house to an open field on the back side of the property and was detonated.

Deputies said the dynamite may have been in the pack house since the 1930s, when Strickland said his grandfather used the dynamite to blow up tree stumps when he was just a boy.

Strickland now lives in the Raleigh, and the property has been vacant since the early 1980s.