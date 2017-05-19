Students gather at ECU, discuss future in healthcare careers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Future leaders of the health care industry are spending the weekend at ECU.

The Future Leaders in Healthcare Conference gives students a chance to learn about medical careers, as part of an initiative to recruit and retain local talent.

Tyannah Britt is a 10th grader at South Central High School.

Britt said, “I want to be an orthopedic surgeon, not because of the money, I want to be an orthopedic surgeon because I want to help people.”

For Britt, service is a way of life.

She said, “It gives you an opportunity to learn new people and go out and be more outgoing and friendly and have a chance to just go out in your environment and go out and see different cultures and learn different things about other people.”

Britt said the health field requires special people.

“You have to have the personality and the heart to actually go into the medical field,” said Britt. “You can’t be rude and go into the medical field thinking every thing’s going to be ok.”

Kayla Wallace, a 11th grader at JH Rose High School, agrees.

Wallace said, “Most people in the health field love their job and do it for a reason. They’re not doing it for the money. For some reason people in the health care field have a strong feeling toward that career that they chose.”

A goal of the conference is to attract future health care leaders to the east.

Dawn Morriston is an organizer of the event and said, “A lot of the healthcare force is aging out or retiring and healthcare is getting very challenging these days so it’s very important to keep infusing new energy and young people into health care.”

These future leaders are focused and ready to make a difference.

“You want to be in a career where you’re actually comfortable and not surround in uncomfortable and in a profession where you just want the money,” said Britt.