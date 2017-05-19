Rose baseball, South Central & Conley softball, all fall in Eastern semifinals

GREENVILLE- Ethan Miller hit a three run home run and Brendan Wright hit a two run shot in the top of the first inning, as Holly Springs rolled past top seed JH Rose 15-2 Friday night at Guy Smith Stadium.

DH Conley and South Central both dropped their 4th round softball games on the road. The Falcons fell to top seed Cape Fear, 7-6. Southern Alamance beat Conley, 4-2.

Here are the 4th round scores from Friday night:

BASEBALL

Holly Springs 15, JH Rose 2 Final/5 Innings

Whiteville 4, Bear Grass Charter 2

Rosewood 7, Voyager Academy 6

SOFTBALL

Cape Fear 7, South Central 6

Southern Alamance 4, DH Conley 2

Whiteville 15, Princeton 2