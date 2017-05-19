Rose baseball, South Central & Conley softball, all fall in Eastern semifinals

GREENVILLE- Ethan Miller hit a three run home run and Brendan Wright hit a two run shot in the top of the first inning, as Holly Springs rolled past top seed JH Rose 15-2 Friday night at Guy Smith Stadium.
DH Conley and South Central both dropped their 4th round softball games on the road. The Falcons fell to top seed Cape Fear, 7-6. Southern Alamance beat Conley, 4-2.
Here are the 4th round scores from Friday night:
BASEBALL
Holly Springs 15, JH Rose 2 Final/5 Innings
Whiteville 4, Bear Grass Charter 2
Rosewood 7, Voyager Academy 6
SOFTBALL
Cape Fear 7, South Central 6
Southern Alamance 4, DH Conley 2
Whiteville 15, Princeton 2