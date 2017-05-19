Rose baseball, South Central & Conley softball, all fall in Eastern semifinals

By Published:

GREENVILLE-  Ethan Miller hit a three run home run and Brendan Wright hit a two run shot in the top of the first inning, as Holly Springs rolled past top seed JH Rose 15-2 Friday night at Guy Smith Stadium.

DH Conley and South Central both dropped their 4th round softball games on the road. The Falcons fell to top seed Cape Fear, 7-6. Southern Alamance beat Conley, 4-2.

Here are the 4th round scores from Friday night:

BASEBALL

Holly Springs 15, JH Rose 2  Final/5 Innings

Whiteville 4, Bear Grass Charter 2

Rosewood 7, Voyager Academy 6

 

SOFTBALL 

Cape Fear 7, South Central 6

Southern Alamance 4, DH Conley 2

Whiteville 15, Princeton 2

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s