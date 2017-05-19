Police make an arrest in weekend deadly shooting outside Kinston lounge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department makes an arrest in a weekend shooting outside a nightclub that left a man dead.
Kinston Police say officers arrested James Sparks III on Friday.
The 25-year-old is charged with the shooting death of “Vontrece Robinson”. Robinson was shot during a disturbance in the parking lot of the Kamelot Lounge on Queen Street. Robinson and second person were transported to a local hospital in a private car following the shooting. Police say Robinson passed away at the hospital.
Sparks is now charged with the murder. He is in the Lenoir County Jail without bond until his first court appearance.

