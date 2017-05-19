Pitt Co. NAACP set to host mental health meeting

Published:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) -The Pitt County NAACP is set to host a mental health awareness meeting this Sunday.

May is mental health awareness month. In an effort to start conversations on our community, the n-a-a-c-p will provide the group with information and resources. Guests can expect to get help with services and treatment. Speakers will also discuss the impact mental illness has on families in our area.

The event is at the Lucille Gorham intergenerational center on Sunday at 6:00 pm. It’s open to the public.

