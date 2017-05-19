Pink Hill to hold annual RoseFest Saturday

PINK HILL, NC (WNCT) – If you’re looking to “smell the roses,” head out to Pink Hill this weekend for the annual RoseFest.

Thousands are expected to attend the small town’s biggest event, which starts Saturday, May 20th at 10am.

Attendees can enjoy various vendors, live musical acts, and the beautiful pink roses. Organizers said the festival is a huge economic event and helps put Pink Hill on the map.

“They look forward to seeing the pink roses and the white picket fences and the fact that people know each other,” said Susan Myers, director of the Pink Hill Rose Festival. “We just had the Tiny House Festival, and we had thousands of people come in and they fall in love with our town and want to move here. We want to do in-field development in the town, but we want to remain a one stoplight town.”

Proceeds from RoseFest benefit various organizations in the town, including Pink Hill Preservation and Development and Christian Chapel Church.