Onslow Co. deputies seek help finding missing, endangered man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding Clifton Daniel McFadden III, aka Tre McFadden, who they say is considered an at-risk or endangered adult.

McFadden was last seen Monday at his parent’s residence at 110 Fieldcrest Drive in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information about McFadden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Sgt. Lincoln at jonathan_lincoln@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Callers are asked to refer to case number 2017008441 when calling.

