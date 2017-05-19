N.C. Attorney General Stein launches paying for college tool

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has launched a new tool on the state Department of Justice website designed to provide information for students and families on how to pay for college.

“As high schools, colleges and universities celebrate graduations all across North Carolina, I want to be sure those students and their families have the resources they need to make smart decisions about how they pay for college or pay off loans,” said Stein.

This website feature – with sections for students in high school who are applying for college, current college students and graduates who are now paying off their loans – includes information and tips for each of those stages.

You can access the site here.

