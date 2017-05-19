Multiple crews respond to large fire near Newport

Carteret County, N.C. (WNCT) – The U.S. Forest Service is reporting multiple fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire.

According to the agency, firefighters from Croatan National Forest, NC Forest Service, Marine Corp Cherry Point and several local volunteer fire departments are responding to a wildfire 2 miles west of Newport, south of Roberts Road.

The Corbett Lane fire is expected to grow in size as firefighters complete burnout operation to remove fuels to protect nearby structures.

