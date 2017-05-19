Multiple crews respond to large fire near Newport

By Published:

Carteret County, N.C. (WNCT) – The U.S. Forest Service is reporting multiple fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire.

According to the agency, firefighters from Croatan National Forest, NC Forest Service, Marine Corp Cherry Point and several local volunteer fire departments are responding to a wildfire 2 miles west of Newport, south of Roberts Road.

The Corbett Lane fire is expected to grow in size as firefighters complete burnout operation to remove fuels to protect nearby structures.

Stay with WNCT as we get more information.

 

 

