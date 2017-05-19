‘Kings of Q’ cook off and festival kicks off in Ayden

AYDEN N.C. (WNCT) – Friday, the second annual ‘Kings of Q’ cook off and festival is taking place in Ayden.

Competitors from all around the country will come to show off their barbecue skills.

You can see  over 36 different types of barbecue in the competition this year compared to the 30 last year.

The unique thing about this is they have competitors coming from Maryland, Virginia and even Texas, that is how big this event is.

Event organizers tell 9 On Your Side that there will be an estimated 15,000 people attending this year’s festival.

They said this event has a little something for everyone.

“It’s a great family atmosphere; there’s things for everybody to do,” said Stephen Smith, event organizer. “But again the focus is barbecue, so if you’re into barbecue this is the place to be”

Rides and games will be here as well, so come hungry and get ready to have fun.

The event starts at 4 in downtown Ayden.

