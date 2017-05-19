Inclusive playground opens in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — An inclusive playground opened Wednesday in Washington County.

The playground is at A. Llloyd Owens Sr. Memorial Park and will provide an opportunity for individuals of all ages and abilities to play together

Washington County and Trillium Health Resources hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.

Reinvestment dollars were allocated to help communities across Trillium’s 24-county service area develop accessible playgrounds that allow people of all abilities to come together. This playground will be one of 30 such playgrounds to open.

The new playground at the A. Lloyd Owens Sr. Memorial Park will include a Liberty Swing, double sensory dome, workout equipment, Sway fun, sensory slide, shaded areas, and a Merry-go-all.

 

 

