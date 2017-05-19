Humane Society of Eastern Carolina reopens after parvo scare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is reopening to the public Friday afternoon after a recent parvo scare.

The organization shut its doors to the public last weekend after a terrier-mix, named Bear, tested positive for the extremely contagious, and sometimes deadly, canine virus.

Thanks to dedicated staff members and volunteers, the entire facility was thoroughly cleaned and no other animals were infected.

HSEC is happy to report that Bear beat the virus after spending several days in isolation. He is doing much better and will be placed with his forever family soon.

In the process of cleaning, many items had to be thrown away and a lot of cleaning supply was used.

If you’d like to donate supplies, the Humane Society is in desperate need of soft dog toys, soft treats, long lasting treats (not rawhide) and Dentastix.

As far as cleaning supplies, the facility could use bleach, paper towels, and old bath towels.

You can drop any donations off at the facility this weekend during adoption hours.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5pm.

