First Alert Forecast: Approaching cold front may bring changes this weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure system will finally break down this weekend, allowing a cold front to approach eastern North Carolina. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with warm and muggy temps in the 60s & 70s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a passing shower in the evening. Highs will be warm and muggy, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds are breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s to around 70. A stray shower or storm in the northern areas can’t be ruled out. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of a passing shower or storm and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast