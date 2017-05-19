First Alert Forecast: Approaching cold front may bring changes this weekend

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure system will finally break down this weekend, allowing a cold front to approach eastern North Carolina. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with warm and muggy temps in the 60s & 70s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a passing shower in the evening. Highs will be warm and muggy, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds are breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s to around 70. A stray shower or storm in the northern areas can’t be ruled out. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of a passing shower or storm and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

