Dozens of animals removed from Jacksonville home, owners charged

Jacksonville, NC (WNCT) – More than 40 animals are removed from an Onslow County home. It happened at 128 Forbes Estate Dr. in Jacksonville.

Damian Irvin and Samantha Weshe are charged in connection. Investigators say they left the animals unattended since May 6. Onslow County Animal Services recovered 31 dogs, 13 cats and one pig. Two of the dogs and two of the cats were dead.

“The residence did not have a properly functioning air conditioner at the time entry was made. Our officers found all animals, including the pig, in pet crates without proper food and water supplies. Several of the cats’ crates were found inside a bathroom and closets,” said OCAS Director Howard Martin in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.