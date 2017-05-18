Woman calls police after hitting boyfriend with car, officers say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman called the police to report she intentionally hit her boyfriend with her car early Thursday morning, the Greenville Police Department said.

Greenville police were called to the intersection of Howell and Garland Street around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the woman’s boyfriend, Patrick Dushay Harris, was alert and was taken to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Christian Faith Snuggs, 24, was taken into custody and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

She was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

