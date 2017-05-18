Wilson native, Navy Captain retires after 28 years of service

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wilson native and Navy Captain retires after giving 28 years of service to her nation.

Captain Cynthia Mason Womble started her career with the U.S. Navy in 1989 and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps.

“The choices that women had for career fields when they could join were very limited in the Navy. In my year group there are a handful of woman out there who are 0-6, major commanders, or post major command making flag now in those career fields and I am so excited for them and I cheer them on greatly,” stated Womble.

Womble will be cheering as a civilian now that she recently retired from a career spanning 28 years that took her from Bangor, Washington, to Rotterdam, the Netherlands and places in between to Millington, Tennessee.

Captain Womble is a 1985 graduate of James B. Hunt, Jr. High School in Wilson and a 1989 graduate of North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. She also earned a Master of Science degree in Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in 1994 and in 2001 she was awarded a Master of Arts degree (with distinction) in National Security and Strategic Studies from Naval War College.

Rear Admiral Richard A. Brown calls Womble a wonder woman.

“It is the Captains who run the Navy; they’re the ones that make everything happen. We’re about to retire one of those very special Captains. You want to have the best team working for you and today marks the day when I’m going to lose one of the very best from my team,” said Brown. “The Navy is a stressful job, hands down, but it’s only the strong that make it to retirement; strong willed, strong in mind and strong in character.”

Captain Womble retired on May 12 during a ceremony at the Pat Thompson Center in Millington, Tennessee.

(The Navy Office of Community Outreach contributed to this report.)