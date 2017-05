Hartford (WNCT) – UConn pitcher Tim Cate threw a 5-hit complete game shutout as the Huskies beat East Carolina 6-0 on Thursday night.

Game two of the three game series is set for Friday at 3pm.

Jacob Wolfe took the loss for ECU. Wolfe pitched 5.1 innings, giving up 5 runs and 9 hits.

Eric Tyler struck out three times and had his consecutive games on base streak end at 39 in a row. Travis Watkins had two hits in the loss.