Traffic Alert: Stop light out at Marine Blvd, Piney Green Road in Jacksonville

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A construction accident on the Piney Green widening project has knocked out power to the traffic signal at Marine Boulevard and Piney Green Road in Jacksonville.

The city sent out a news release at 4:30 p.m. Thursday saying power to the light has been disabled for safety purposes and city crews are making repairs.

While there are police directing traffic at the intersection, the city said drivers should expect significant delays at the location for the next four to six hours and should use alternate routes when entering or leaving Jacksonville.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s