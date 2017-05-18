Traffic Alert: Stop light out at Marine Blvd, Piney Green Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A construction accident on the Piney Green widening project has knocked out power to the traffic signal at Marine Boulevard and Piney Green Road in Jacksonville.

The city sent out a news release at 4:30 p.m. Thursday saying power to the light has been disabled for safety purposes and city crews are making repairs.

While there are police directing traffic at the intersection, the city said drivers should expect significant delays at the location for the next four to six hours and should use alternate routes when entering or leaving Jacksonville.