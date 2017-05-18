Summer camps still available in Greenville

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Summer is quickly approaching and if you haven’t signed your kids up for a summer camp, it’s not too late.

Representatives from Greenville Recreation and Parks said these summer camps are not a baby sitting service.

They are a place where your kids can learn, play, and socialize with other kids in the community.

Over the summer, the department offers camps from art, to leadership to sports.

They said instead of your kids sitting at home playing video games, they have an opportunity to socialize and mingle with other kids their age.

Some of the camps offer field trips to nature and water parks during the course of the summer.

Safety is a something officials told 9 On Your Side is a top priority, “protect them from sun, wearing sun screen, to giving them medication to them during the summer, keeping them cool making sure they’re not overheating,” said Don Octigan, interim Recreation and Parks Superintendent.

“If it’s too hot we have indoor activities, so it’s one of those things where we want parents to feel they can send their child to our camps and not have any worry at all,” he added.

For a full list of summer camps in our area, click here.