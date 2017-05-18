Summer camps still available in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Summer is quickly approaching and if you haven’t signed your kids up for a summer camp, it’s not too late.

Representatives from Greenville Recreation and Parks said these summer camps are not a baby sitting service.

They are a place where your kids can learn, play, and socialize with other kids in the community.

Over the summer, the department offers camps from art, to leadership to sports.

They said instead of your kids sitting at home playing video games, they have an opportunity to socialize and mingle with other kids their age.

Some of the camps offer field trips to nature and water parks during the course of the summer.

Safety is a something officials told 9 On Your Side is a top priority, “protect them from sun, wearing sun screen, to giving them medication to them during the summer, keeping them cool making sure they’re not overheating,” said Don Octigan, interim Recreation and Parks Superintendent.

“If it’s too hot we have indoor activities, so it’s one of those things where we want parents to feel they can send their child to our camps and not have any worry at all,” he added.

For a full list of summer camps in our area, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s