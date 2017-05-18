North Carolina to get $31 million for opioid programs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will receive more than $31 million in federal funds designed to help increase the number of opioid abusers in treatment programs statewide by nearly 20 percent.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen visited a Raleigh substance-abuse treatment center Thursday to announce the funding, to be distributed over two years.

Cooper’s office says the money from the federal “21st Century Cures Act” should benefit nearly 3,000 people. The money also will go to abuse prevention efforts in a state where opioid-related deaths increased by 73 percent from 2005 to 2015.

The federal “Cures Act” is giving up to $1 billion in grants nationwide.

Cooper says the money will help with the state’s commitment to fight the opioid abuse epidemic.