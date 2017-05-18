New Bern PD, faith-based leaders partner for Peace and Unity Weekend

By Published:

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is joining hands with several interfaith groups in Craven County for a Peace and Unity Weekend.

As part of the Badge, Faith, and Community Initiative, the groups hope to work together to provide a safer and more unified community.

“We have staff from our faith partners reaching out to various churches throughout the city to see if they will partner with us on that weekend,” said New Bern Police Chief T.E. Summers, Jr. “The object of the Peace and Unity Weekend is for pastors, ministers, church leaders across our city to address the issue of peace and unity to their congregation.”

Several congregational leaders came together today to discuss the Peace and Unity Weekend. They hope all pastors and faith based leaders will discuss the importance of unity with their members during the event, which is the weekend of June third and fourth.

