Mayors across state tour economic development in Greenville, Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayors from large cities across North Carolina visited Greenville Thursday as part of a tour of eastern North Carolina designed to highlight investments being made in transportation, downtown development, and parks to stimulate private investment.

The mayors began their day with a kickoff luncheon at the Murphy Center on East Carolina University’s campus had a chance to throw around the football at Dowdy-Ficken Stadium.

The tour is organized by the N.C. Metropolitan Mayors Coalition.

Later in the day, the group will travel to Kinston for another tour and dinner before returning to Greenville.

WNCT Zora Stephenson is covering the tour and will have more starting at 5 p.m.