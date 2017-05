MANNS HARBOR, N.C (WNCT) — A kitten thrown off the Old Manns Harbor Bridge Wednesday and rescued by two NCDOT underwater inspectors now has a family.

The cat, which was rescued by inspectors Reece Newman and Ben Presgrave, has been adopted by Newman and his family.

After a quick checkup at the vet, “Bridger Catfish Newman” is healthy and has a new home, the NCDOT says.