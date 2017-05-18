Jacksonville economic development leaders hold annual meeting

By and Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders involved with Jacksonville’s economic development held their annual meeting Thursday.

As part of the day’s activities, the Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development elected its new directors for 2017-2018. They also heard from guest speaker Joe Stewart, Executive Director, NC FreeEnterprise Foundation, which is a nonprofit nonpartisan organization that conducts objective research and analysis on candidates, campaigns and voter attitudes to keep North Carolina business leaders informed on candidates, campaigns, voter attitudes and the changed demography of the state as it impacts the electoral landscape.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew will have the latest from the meeting coming up on 9 On Your Side.

