Greenville PD: Baby rescued from hot car, Mom charged

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police have arrested 21 year old Ashley Caroline Garris for leaving her 2 year old baby inside a hot locked car.

The incident happened around 1:49 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Zoe’s Kitchen on Evans Street in Greenville. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several bystanders trying to help. GPD Officer Elliot Gruhn was able to get unlock the door by reaching his hand through the cracked window of the car. The little boy was in the back seat, secured in his car seat. Temperatures inside the car ranged from 104 to 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officer Gruhn took the toddler inside the restaurant to cool him down, he was transported to Vidant Medical Center just as a precaution. He’s expected to be okay.

Garris was located about thirty minutes after police arrived on the scene. She’d been inside Ulta Beauty shopping for approximately an hour while her baby was locked in the car. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. DSS Child Protective services is now involved in the case and Garris has been prohibited from having contact with the child.