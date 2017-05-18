Greenville PD: Baby rescued from hot car, Mom charged

By Published:
Greenville Police Officers treat a 2 year old boy after he was locked in a hot car while his mother was shopping.

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police have arrested 21 year old Ashley Caroline Garris for leaving her 2 year old baby inside a hot locked car.

The incident happened around 1:49 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Zoe’s Kitchen on Evans Street in Greenville. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several bystanders trying to help. GPD Officer Elliot Gruhn was able to get unlock the door by reaching his hand through the cracked window of the car. The little boy was in the back seat, secured in his car seat. Temperatures inside the car ranged from 104 to 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officer Gruhn took the toddler inside the restaurant to cool him down, he was transported to Vidant Medical Center just as a precaution. He’s expected to be okay.

Garris was located about thirty minutes after police arrived on the scene. She’d been inside Ulta Beauty shopping for approximately an hour while her baby was locked in the car. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. DSS Child Protective services is now involved in the case and Garris has been prohibited from having contact with the child.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s