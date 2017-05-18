First Alert Forecast: Summer-like for now, temperature “correction” for weekend

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide quiet, summer-like weather through Friday. An approaching front will bring cooler temperatures and a slightly better chance of rain this weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with warm temps in the 60s & 70s with some areas of patchy fog. It could be breezy from time to time with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 (mid 80’s at the coast). Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another quiet, warm and muggy one tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s to around 70. There could be some areas of patchy fog but otherwise quiet.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of storms and highs near 90 (80’s at the coast).

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast