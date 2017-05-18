First Alert Forecast: Summer-like for now, temperature “correction” for weekend

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide quiet, summer-like weather through Friday. An approaching front will bring cooler temperatures and a slightly better chance of rain this weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with warm temps in the 60s & 70s with some areas of patchy fog. It could be breezy from time to time with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 (mid 80’s at the coast). Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another quiet, warm and muggy one tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s to around 70. There could be some areas of patchy fog but otherwise quiet.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of storms and highs near 90 (80’s at the coast).

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
71° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
