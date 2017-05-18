Falkland Elementary holds male empowerment event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourth- and fifth-grade boys at Falkland Elementary spent Thursday learning more about their community and how to be successful.

Vendors from all over Pitt County were in attendance including Greenville Utilities, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and A Time For Science.

Reverend Ernest Simmons, who helped organize the event, said at their young age this is the perfect time to be an influence.

“Young people are only one bad decision away from messing up their entire lives, so the earlier we can start with them and instill positive things into their minds and into their hearts, the more opportunity that they have,” Simmons said.

Organizers hope the boys will learn about different careers and have some fun.