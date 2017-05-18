Area teams enjoy “spring football” at the high school level

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Area teams are using their spring football seasons to get ready for the 2017 campaign.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association approved spring football for the 2015 season and coaches say it’s an important time for the teams.

Spring football in North Carolina allows an unlimited number of football players to practice for skill development during the ten days prior to the last five days of the school year.

Most teams will follow this up with their individual summer conditioning programs leading up to the start of practice in August.

 

