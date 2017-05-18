83 alleged Bloods members indicted; 2 from Jacksonville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) —  A federal grand jury indicted 83 alleged leaders and members of the United Blood National gang, two of whom are from Jacksonville, on charges including federal racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, violent assault, narcotics distribution, firearms possession and Hobbs Act robbery.

More than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed the arrest warrants Thursday morning in Charlotte, Cleveland County, and eastern North Carolina. Arrests were also made in Florida, South Carolina, New York, and Virginia.

Of the 83 defendants, 73 are in custody, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Davis Earl Watson, aka Gunz, and Kolawole Omotosho, aka Rugged Red, both of Jacksonville, each face a charge of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity (RICO).

“The murders, the assaults, the robberies, the drug deals, each and every crime committed by these ruthless gang members was a blow to the safety of our communities,” said John Strong, special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina. “Innocent families should not suffer because of the violent actions of others. Anyone who tries to fill the criminal void left by today’s arrests should know, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will come after you next.”

