68 linemen head to New Bern for 20th annual rodeo

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Powerline technicians from across North Carolina will gather Thursday in New Bern for the NCAMES 20th annual Lineman’s Rodeo.

The North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems is holding its annual conference at New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

68 linemen made up of  28 journeymen and 40 apprentices are competing in the event. Of them, the top four competitors will head to national American Public Power Association rodeo competition in Raleigh next year.

Over the last 19 years, New Bern linemen have won six times.

Awards will be presented after the rodeo’s conclusion at 5 p.m.

WNCT’s Kelly Byrne is at the rodeo and will have more details coming up on 9 On Your Side.

