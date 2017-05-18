1 person dead, several hurt when car slams into pedestrians in Times Square

The driver of the Honda has been extricated from the car, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

The NYPD says the motive is not terror, but possibly a DWI, according to the NYPD. The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx has two prior DWIs, according to the NYPD. He has been taken into custody.

Times Square is pretty much under lockdown right now, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.